Why did UAE exit OPEC and OPEC+ oil cartels?
What's the story
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has clarified that its recent exit from OPEC and OPEC+ was a strategic decision, not a political one. The clarification came from UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei in a post on X. He said the decision was based on an extensive evaluation of the country's production policy and future capabilities.
Effect
Blow to the oil producers' group
Al Mazrouei stressed that the UAE's exit from OPEC and OPEC+ wasn't politically motivated nor did it indicate any rift with its partners. The announcement, made in late April, came into effect on May 1. The move has been seen as a blow to the oil producers' group amid an unprecedented energy crisis triggered by the Iran war, which has exposed divisions among Gulf nations.
Market implications
Far-reaching effects on global oil markets
The UAE's departure from OPEC and OPEC+ could have far-reaching effects on global oil markets. It weakens OPEC's grip on world oil supplies and widens the gap between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, a key player in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Despite these underlying differences, officials maintain that this is purely a strategic move, not one driven by rivalry or animosity.