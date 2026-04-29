UAE to leave OPEC May 1 citing strategic reasons

Analysts: UAE exit may boost output

Experts think this could shake up OPEC's balance.

Jorge Leon from Rystad points out that the UAE might boost its own oil production now, which could challenge Saudi Arabia's stronghold in the market.

Sergey Vakulenko notes that high prices are likely to stick around while conflicts continue, but demand could surge once things settle down.

The UAE says it still appreciates OPEC but wants to follow its own energy game plan moving forward.