UAE to leave OPEC May 1 citing strategic reasons
Big news in the oil world: the UAE is leaving OPEC after nearly 60 years, with its exit set for May 1.
The move comes as the ongoing war involving Iran has disrupted global energy supplies and hit UAE's oil infrastructure through Iranian drone strikes.
The country says it is stepping away for strategic reasons.
Analysts: UAE exit may boost output
Experts think this could shake up OPEC's balance.
Jorge Leon from Rystad points out that the UAE might boost its own oil production now, which could challenge Saudi Arabia's stronghold in the market.
Sergey Vakulenko notes that high prices are likely to stick around while conflicts continue, but demand could surge once things settle down.
The UAE says it still appreciates OPEC but wants to follow its own energy game plan moving forward.