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Home / News / Business News / Uber has acquired a catering business for $2.3B
Uber has acquired a catering business for $2.3B
ezCater was founded in 2007

Uber has acquired a catering business for $2.3B

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 07, 2026
01:01 pm
What's the story

Uber has announced the acquisition of leading US catering platform ezCater, in a deal worth $2.3 billion. The all-cash transaction marks Uber's latest move to expand its Uber Eats division into new areas of service. Founded in 2007, ezCater has become a go-to marketplace for businesses looking to order large meals.

Business expansion

ezCater's impressive growth and funding history

EzCater has seen massive growth, generating over $2.5 billion in gross bookings in the last year alone.

The company was bootstrapped for seven years before raising its first $4 million round in 2014.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO, sees this acquisition as an opportunity for restaurants to reach new customers and increase their revenue streams through catering services.

Market potential

Uber expands into corporate catering

The acquisition of ezCater gives Uber a strong foothold in the corporate food and catering market.

Instead of individual meals, businesses can use the platform for bulk orders for events or office meetings.

The average order on ezCater is worth over $400, which is much higher than a typical individual order on Uber Eats.

This deal also opens up a new revenue stream based on large food orders paid by companies rather than individuals.

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Integration plans

Integrating ezCater with Uber's existing network

Uber plans to integrate ezCater's catering business with its existing restaurant network and corporate customers.

This could allow the company to offer a more comprehensive food-ordering service through its existing business network.

The deal also strengthens Uber's business-focused segment, which serves corporate customers and has seen over 40% growth in gross bookings in Q2.

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