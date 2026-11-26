Uber appoints Zomato alum Rakesh Ranjan as new India head
What's the story
Uber has appointed Rakesh Ranjan, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zomato's food delivery business, as its new President for India and South Asia. The appointment will be effective from January 4, 2027. The announcement comes after Prabhjeet Singh's departure from the role. Singh now heads OpenAI's India operations as Managing Director.
Background
Ranjan's experience and new role at Uber
Ranjan has a wealth of experience, having spent eight years at Zomato from 2017.
He held various leadership roles, including leading Zomato Gold and sales operations, before heading the core food delivery business.
After his stint at Zomato, he worked with edtech company Allen Online.
Speaking on his new role at Uber, Ranjan said the company had built a business that plays an important role in how people travel and earn across India and South Asia.
Strategic importance
India's significance to Uber's global operations
India is Uber's third-biggest market by trips, after the US and Brazil. It is also the company's second-largest market globally by number of earners.
The company operates in over 200 cities across India, with more than two million active drivers earning through its platform.
India also hosts Uber's largest technology centers outside the US, in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.