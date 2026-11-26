Ranjan has a wealth of experience, having spent eight years at Zomato from 2017.

He held various leadership roles, including leading Zomato Gold and sales operations, before heading the core food delivery business.

After his stint at Zomato, he worked with edtech company Allen Online.

Speaking on his new role at Uber, Ranjan said the company had built a business that plays an important role in how people travel and earn across India and South Asia.