Uber appoints Rakesh Ranjan as India and South Asia head
Uber just picked Rakesh Ranjan, who used to lead Zomato's food delivery, as its new head for India and South Asia.
He officially steps in starting in January, filling a spot that's been empty since July after Prabhjeet Singh left for OpenAI.
This is the first time in over 10 years that Uber has brought in someone from outside for this top role.
Ranjan will report to Dominic Taylor
Ranjan was chosen after Uber had spoken to several senior executives across the consumer internet, logistics and delivery industries.
He'll be reporting directly to Uber's Asia-Pacific mobility chief, Dominic Taylor.