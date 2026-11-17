Uber Eats launches Zipline drone food deliveries in Spring Texas
Uber Eats is now dropping off food by drone in Spring, Texas, thanks to a partnership with Zipline.
You can order from places like Jersey Mike's or Urban Bird right in the app and have your meal flown to you, literally.
The drones handle orders up to 3.63kg and lower them down using a tether from 300 feet above.
Zipline targets 1 million drone deliveries
Zipline isn't stopping at just a few cities: it wants to hit 1 million drone deliveries a day by 2029, taking on rivals like Amazon Prime Air and Alphabet's Wing.
After getting FAA approval in 2022, Zipline has been growing fast and even delivers medical supplies.
Uber is backing this vision too, investing as part of Zipline's recent $1.5 billion funding round, hoping to make high-speed delivery the new normal.