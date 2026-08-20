Uber launches 1st European self-driving ride service in Zagreb
Uber just kicked off its first European self-driving ride service in Zagreb, Croatia.
Now, you can book an autonomous car through the Uber app in select parts of the city.
This launch is a team effort between Uber, Chinese tech company Pony.ai (which provides the self-driving brains), and Croatian startup Verne, which manages the cars and keeps everything running smoothly.
Licensed operator monitors Uber self-driving cars
To try it out, just pick UberX or Comfort in your app; if a self-driving car is available nearby, you'll get all the details and booking steps right there.
For now, there's still a licensed operator on board to monitor the vehicle as the companies work toward fully autonomous operations.
This move follows their partnership announcement in March, with plans to expand the service to additional European cities.