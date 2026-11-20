Uber launches Uber Kids pilot in Austin, Nashville and Madison
Uber just rolled out Uber Kids in Austin, Nashville, and Madison, letting parents or guardians book rides for kids aged 10 and older.
Only family profiles can use the service, so an adult is always in the loop at pickup.
It's a pilot program to see if families want more independent transport options for younger riders.
Uber Kids adds monitoring and incentives
Safety is front and center: only top-rated, specially trained drivers can take these trips.
Parents get live video streaming and PIN verification to keep tabs on every ride, plus sensors and GPS data to detect if the ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early.
To encourage participation, Uber is offering drivers extra pay: $7 more per ride and a $20 bonus for their first Uber Kids trip.