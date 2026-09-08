Uber lays off about 3,300, restricts fully remote to 1%
Business
Uber just announced it is laying off about 3,300 employees and making remote work much less common.
Now, only 1% of roles can be fully remote, so most people working from home will need to move closer to their team's office and come in three days a week.
It's a major shift from the flexibility many got used to.
Uber global workforce falls under 30,000
After these layoffs, Uber's global workforce will shrink to just under 30,000.
Teams are getting new office assignments: global teams will be based in New York or San Francisco, regional teams at designated regional hubs, and engineers at specific tech centers.
Managers are expected to join their teams in person when possible, and early-career employees have to show up on site.
Plus, Uber plans to track attendance more closely.