Uber may lay off 200 to 250 employees in India
Business
Uber may lay off 200 to 250 employees in India, as the company streamlines its operations worldwide.
This move is part of a bigger plan; Uber is cutting about 3,300 jobs globally (roughly 10% of its workforce) to focus more on ride-hailing, delivery, and robotaxi businesses.
Uber cuts aim to reallocate spending
The layoffs may affect people across all levels, from managers to regular staff.
It's the second round this year after around 80 roles were cut earlier.
The restructuring is aimed at reducing management layers and reallocating spending toward its ride-hailing, delivery and robotaxi businesses.