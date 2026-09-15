Uber plans lower fares after cutting about 3,300 corporate roles
Business
Uber is planning to lower ride prices, thanks to recent layoffs that affected about 3,300 employees, roughly 10% of its corporate team.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the savings will help cut costs for riders and expand Uber's services, as the company shifts focus toward autonomous vehicles.
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Khosrowshahi explained these cuts were not about AI taking over jobs, but about making Uber's structure leaner and decisions faster.
The money saved will be reinvested in the business, lowering prices, improving selection, and continuing to invest in Uber's growth program (he mentioned they are investing more than $10 billion) to get ready for a future with more driverless rides.