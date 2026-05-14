Uber signs 10-year ₹839cr lease for over 900,000sqft in Hyderabad
Business
Uber just locked in a huge 10-year lease for over 900,000 square feet of space at Meenakshi Eco Park in Hyderabad.
This is one of the biggest office deals in India, covering 10 floors and valued at about ₹839 crore.
Uber will pay ₹5.86 crore per month in rent, with a bump every three years.
Uber option for 500,000sqft
The deal includes an option for Uber to grab another 500,000 square feet by early 2028, signaling even bigger plans ahead.
The move shows how much tech giants love Hyderabad's affordable rents and strong talent pool, making it a new hotspot for global companies looking to grow their teams in India.