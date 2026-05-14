Uber signs 10-year ₹839cr lease for over 900,000sqft in Hyderabad Business May 14, 2026

Uber just locked in a huge 10-year lease for over 900,000 square feet of space at Meenakshi Eco Park in Hyderabad.

This is one of the biggest office deals in India, covering 10 floors and valued at about ₹839 crore.

Uber will pay ₹5.86 crore per month in rent, with a bump every three years.