Uber to build Bengaluru and Hyderabad engineering campuses by 2027
Business
Uber just announced it is building two big engineering campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by 2027.
The goal? To level up its product development and tech operations in India, which is a super important market for it.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shared the news during his visit to India this week.
Uber hubs to house 9,600 employees
These new hubs will have space for 9,600 employees, almost triple Uber's current team of 3,500 in India.
Uber is looking to hire more people for roles in AI, machine learning, autonomous vehicles, and infrastructure.
Earlier this year, it also invested $330 million in its India unit and teamed up with Adani Group to launch its first Indian data center by late 2026.