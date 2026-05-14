Uber to build Bengaluru and Hyderabad engineering campuses by 2027

Uber hubs to house 9,600 employees

These new hubs will have space for 9,600 employees, almost triple Uber's current team of 3,500 in India.

Uber is looking to hire more people for roles in AI, machine learning, autonomous vehicles, and infrastructure.

Earlier this year, it also invested $330 million in its India unit and teamed up with Adani Group to launch its first Indian data center by late 2026.