UBS: Global wealth rose 10.8% in 2025 while inequality widened
Global personal wealth jumped by 10.8% in 2025, its fastest growth in years, according to UBS.
This boost came from strong financial markets and rising values of things like real estate.
But the report also flagged a big issue: while the world got richer overall, the gap between rich and average folks actually widened.
UBS: Average wealth rose median fell
UBS found that average wealth shot up, but median wealth (what most people have) dropped in many places.
This means gains mostly went to the ultra-rich, leaving regular people behind.
The report points out that even though markets did well, not everyone saw their slice grow.
India household financial assets at 25.8%
India stands out for having 25.8% of household wealth in financial assets, much lower than countries like Sweden or the US and very low debt levels compared to places like Switzerland or Brazil.