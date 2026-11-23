UBS says world to pour $32 trillion into electrical infrastructure
UBS says the world is about to pour $32 trillion into electrical infrastructure over the next decade, thanks to booming demand from artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and new tech.
Expect big upgrades in power generation, smarter grids, energy storage, and a rush for key minerals.
Electricity use spikes in developed countries
Electricity use is spiking in developed countries for the first time in ages: think more data centers and electric vehicles everywhere.
While this means huge opportunities for companies ready to meet demand, challenges like rising costs and slow permit approvals could slow things down.
Copper is especially crucial for all this tech, but supply isn't keeping up.
UBS even predicts copper prices might hit $15,500 per ton by 2027 as pressure mounts.