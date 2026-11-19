UBS sees S&P 500 hitting 8,200 by end-2027, stays cautious
UBS thinks the S&P 500 might hit 8,200 by the end of 2027, a solid 12% jump from today, thanks to strong economic growth and company profits.
Still, it is not getting carried away, saying high stock prices and some uncertainty around AI investments keep it cautious.
UBS forecasts global $1.4T AI spending
UBS expects global spending on AI to skyrocket to $1.4 trillion by 2027, but warns that challenges like business overlap and tough execution could slow things down.
It suggests focusing on major tech players and top semiconductor companies for anyone looking at AI investments.
Even with these risks, UBS remains optimistic about long-term market growth, but it says we should expect some ups and downs as everyone figures out how sustainable this AI-driven profit wave really is.