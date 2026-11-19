UBS expects global spending on AI to skyrocket to $1.4 trillion by 2027, but warns that challenges like business overlap and tough execution could slow things down.

It suggests focusing on major tech players and top semiconductor companies for anyone looking at AI investments.

Even with these risks, UBS remains optimistic about long-term market growth, but it says we should expect some ups and downs as everyone figures out how sustainable this AI-driven profit wave really is.