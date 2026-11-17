UBS stays bullish on NVIDIA after 24% November stock drop
NVIDIA just had a wild ride: its stock dropped 24% in November 2026, losing more than $1 trillion in value.
But UBS isn't giving up on NVIDIA. The investment firm says the market is being too negative and still sees big things ahead for the company.
UBS keeps NVIDIA buy $240 target
UBS has kept its buy rating and set a new price target of $240, which is 54% higher than where the stock closed recently.
With interim CEO Colette Kress now leading, all eyes are on NVIDIA's upcoming third-quarter earnings report to see how it handles this shake-up and stays competitive in the fast-moving AI world.
Investors will be watching closely to see if NVIDIA can bounce back and keep leading the tech game.