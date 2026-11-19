UBS to move hundreds of Poland-based jobs to India
UBS, the Swiss banking giant, plans to shift hundreds of junior and midlevel jobs, mainly from Poland, to India as a way to cut costs and streamline its global operations.
Roles in finance, operations, and compliance are affected, with the company hoping to make the most of India's affordable talent pool.
UBS adding 2,000 Hyderabad hires
Alongside these job moves, UBS plans to double its Hyderabad workforce by bringing on 2,000 new hires.
This comes as part of integrating Credit Suisse after its acquisition and could also strengthen its ability to incorporate artificial intelligence into its systems, all while keeping expenses down thanks to the rupee's drop in value.