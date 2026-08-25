UBS upgrades Coforge and Mphasis, sets ₹2,400 and ₹2,980 targets

UBS's view lines up with other analysts like CLSA and Kotak, who've also warned that AI could hurt traditional IT revenues.

Big names like TCS and Infosys have been downgraded recently, while midtier players are getting more love.

Even Tech Mahindra got an upgrade from UBS, with its target price bumped up to ₹1,865.

So right now, it looks like being nimble is paying off in India's tech world.