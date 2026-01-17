UCO Bank's profit jumps nearly 16%—here's what's up
Business
UCO Bank just posted a strong quarter, with net profit climbing 15.76% to ₹739.51 crore compared to the same quarter a year ago (Oct-Dec 2024).
The bank also saw its total income grow to ₹7,521 crore, showing some solid momentum.
What else is going right?
Operating profit was up nearly 6%, and the bank managed to set aside less money for bad loans this time.
Plus, its asset quality got better—bad loans (NPAs) dropped from 2.91% to 2.41%, and net NPAs fell below half a percent.
UCO's capital buffer also improved, signaling the bank is on firmer financial ground heading into the new year.