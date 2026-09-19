Uday Kotak: India developed by 2047 needs fiscal reforms
Business
Uday Kotak, veteran banker, thinks India can become a developed nation by 2047, but if we get serious about fiscal discipline and reforms to attract more capital.
Speaking at a finance conference, he pointed out that India's consolidated fiscal deficit remains above 7% and said close coordination between the Centre and states is crucial as the world gets more competitive.
Uday Kotak calls for creative destruction
Kotak wants India to rely less on imports by boosting what we make at home and even making better use of household gold.
He's all for balanced rules that help businesses grow, and he encouraged traditional companies to embrace AI.
He summed it up by saying India needs creative destruction, which was necessary to transform the Indian economy.