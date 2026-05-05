UK 30-year government bond yields reach 5.76% highest since 1998
Business
The U.K.'s long-term borrowing costs just climbed to their highest point since 1998, with 30-year government bond yields reaching 5.76%.
This jump is tied to global inflation worries, like rising fuel prices and geopolitical tensions after recent U.S.-Iran tensions.
Questions over Keir Starmer unsettle investors
Uncertainty around local elections and questions about Keir Starmer's leadership are making investors nervous, which is shaking up the markets even more.
Higher energy and fertilizer prices are expected to push inflation further.
The Bank of England kept interest rates steady at 3.75% last week but warned that more action might be needed if inflation sticks around.