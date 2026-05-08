UK advertisers sue Google for £3 billion over ad favoritism

Google denies claims amid global suits

Google isn't having it, calling the claims "meritless" and insisting its ad tools are popular because they're simple and affordable.

This isn't just a one-off. Similar lawsuits are popping up worldwide. In 2024, online content publishers were cleared to proceed to trial in a £13.6 billion claim, and last year, the European Union fined Google €2.95 billion (which Google is appealing).

Even US regulators are looking to break up parts of Google's ad business over concerns about its power.