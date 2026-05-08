UK advertisers sue Google for £3 billion over ad favoritism
A group of UK advertisers is suing Google, claiming the tech giant has been unfairly favoring its own ad services and shutting out competitors.
They say this move made ads pricier and less effective for everyone else.
Filed by KP Law, the case is asking for up to £3 billion ($4 billion) in compensation for UK advertisers who paid for Google's advertising services since October 1, 2015.
Google denies claims amid global suits
Google isn't having it, calling the claims "meritless" and insisting its ad tools are popular because they're simple and affordable.
This isn't just a one-off. Similar lawsuits are popping up worldwide. In 2024, online content publishers were cleared to proceed to trial in a £13.6 billion claim, and last year, the European Union fined Google €2.95 billion (which Google is appealing).
Even US regulators are looking to break up parts of Google's ad business over concerns about its power.