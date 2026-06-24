Why UK has banned some Calvin Klein, Adidas ads

Investigation

Adidas admitted it doesn't have range of recycled running shoes

The ASA had challenged the three companies to substantiate their claims. Adidas admitted it doesn't have a range of recycled running shoes but some products in its collections may contain recycled materials. It also claimed it has internal product documentation to back its claims. Calvin Klein, on the other hand, said some items in its women's T-shirts and tops range are made from "environmentally preferred materials," including recycled ones.