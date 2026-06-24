Why UK has banned some Calvin Klein, Adidas ads
What's the story
The UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has banned advertisements from fashion giants Calvin Klein, Adidas, and Uniqlo. The decision comes after the companies failed to substantiate their claims of offering "recycled" clothing and shoes. The ASA had probed these ads as part of a wider investigation into environmental claims in retail fashion sector advertising.
Investigation
Adidas admitted it doesn't have range of recycled running shoes
The ASA had challenged the three companies to substantiate their claims. Adidas admitted it doesn't have a range of recycled running shoes but some products in its collections may contain recycled materials. It also claimed it has internal product documentation to back its claims. Calvin Klein, on the other hand, said some items in its women's T-shirts and tops range are made from "environmentally preferred materials," including recycled ones.
Ad clarification
What did Uniqlo say?
Uniqlo argued that consumers would likely interpret its ad as saying the products are made to a "meaningful extent" from recycled materials. The company also claimed its claims are backed by an international certification scheme. However, the ASA countered that without further clarification, the term "recycled" would lead consumers to believe that all products were completely made from recycled materials.
Substantiation requirement
People must trust the environmental claims they see in ads
The ASA stressed that absolute environmental claims made in ads must be backed by a high level of substantiation. Miles Lockwood, the ASA's director of complaints and investigations, said it's vital for people to trust the environmental claims they see in ads. He added when absolute terms like "recycled" are used, the basis of those claims should be clearly explained and properly supported by evidence to avoid misleading consumers.
Continued vigilance
Nike, Superdry, Lacoste ads were banned last year
The recent bans are part of the ASA's ongoing scrutiny of environmental claims in fashion retail advertising. Back in December, the authority had banned ads from Nike, Superdry, and Lacoste for misleading consumers about their products' environmental sustainability credentials.