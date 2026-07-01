U.K.-based StirlingX raises £15.1 million for drone data protection
Business
StirlingX, a U.K.-based company using drones to gather and protect data for defense and critical infrastructure, has landed £15.1 million in fresh funding.
The round was led by Ventura Capital (yes, the same folks who backed Spotify early on), with RCM Private Markets, and GALLOS Technologies also pitching in.
Fleming and Jones praise StirlingX funding
This cash injection will help StirlingX level up its products and expand further.
Chairman Sir Jeremy Fleming (former GCHQ boss) says secure data is more important than ever, and this investment strengthens the U.K.'s global position.
CEO Dean Jones calls their work "category-defining" for sovereign data intelligence, basically, making sure sensitive info stays safe while using cutting-edge drone tech.