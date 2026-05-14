UK economy grew 0.6% in Q1 2026 driven by services
Business
The UK economy grew by 0.6% from January to March 2026, mostly thanks to strong performances in services like wholesale trade, computer programming, and advertising.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) did revise earlier numbers down a bit: January showed no growth and February was slightly lower than first reported.
UK growth faces price and uncertainty
March saw a solid 0.3% GDP boost. But experts like KPMG's Yael Selfin warn that rising energy and food prices could make things tougher for households going forward.
The construction sector is picking up but hasn't fully bounced back yet.
While the government credits its policies for the growth, critics say financial uncertainty is still a big concern.