UK economy grows 0.3% in March, Q1 growth 0.6%

Services drive growth, inflation at 3.3%

Growth was led by broad-based increases across the services sector, with computer programming and advertising performing particularly well and construction returning to growth.

But not everything's rosy: people spent less on sports and recreation, hinting at some caution.

Meanwhile, inflation climbed to 3.3% thanks to spiking fuel prices tied to Middle East tensions.

Economists think things might cool off next quarter, but for now, the UK economy is hanging tough despite all the uncertainty.