UK economy posts unexpected 0.5% growth before Middle East conflict

Hormuz closure spikes energy prices

The new conflict in the Middle East has sent oil and gas prices soaring after the Strait of Hormuz was closed, making things tough for global markets.

Economists have already lowered their expectations for UK growth this year, and both businesses and consumers are feeling less confident about what's next.

At IMF meetings, Rachel Reeves called the conflict a "mistake," highlighting just how unpredictable things can get when geopolitics are involved.