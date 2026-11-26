Starting October 25, 2027, new FCA rules will cover crypto trading, custody, and staking, meaning even blockchain-based stocks must go through regulated platforms instead of sketchy offshore ones.

Tech firms working with DeFi protocols might get some exemptions, but existing cryptocurrency companies that wish to avail themselves of the transitional arrangements need to apply for authorization by February 28, 2027.

The FCA also wants better ways to track stolen crypto as it moves through decentralized channels.