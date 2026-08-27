UK India HealthTech Accelerator selects 6 Indian health tech startups
Six Indian health tech startups just scored a spot in the 2026 UK-India HealthTech Accelerator Programme, an initiative helping high-potential Indian health and medical technology companies break into the UK market and team up on health care innovation.
Announced in Bengaluru by UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang, the program is all about building stronger health care ties between India and the UK offering support with research, investment, and commercial opportunities.
Startups develop cancer drugs, AI diagnostics
The chosen startups are working on some pretty cool stuff: high-potential Indian health and medical technology companies are tackling cancer drug development; making therapeutic proteins; helping doctors go digital with AI-powered prescriptions; using AI to speed up rare disease diagnosis; crunching data to predict patient needs and lower costs; and bringing AI smarts to radiology.
Organizers also expect the first three editions of the program to support 100 jobs and generate £32 million in investment and economic activity in the UK.