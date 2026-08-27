UK India HealthTech Accelerator selects 6 Indian health tech startups

Six Indian health tech startups just scored a spot in the 2026 UK-India HealthTech Accelerator Programme, an initiative helping high-potential Indian health and medical technology companies break into the UK market and team up on health care innovation.

Announced in Bengaluru by UK Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang, the program is all about building stronger health care ties between India and the UK offering support with research, investment, and commercial opportunities.