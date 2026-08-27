UK judge orders Samsung pay Swatch $11.6 million for watch faces

Swatch had originally asked for a much bigger payout, $170 million, but the court settled on a lower amount.

Swatch said Samsung repeatedly attempted to downplay the scale and significance of the infringements by trivializing the compensation owed to the Swatch Group's well-known brands, while Samsung said, "We are carefully considering the High Court's judgment and will consider all possible countermeasures, including an appeal."

Meanwhile, Swatch isn't done yet; it's also taking legal action against Samsung in the US over similar trademark issues.