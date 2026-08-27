UK judge orders Samsung pay Swatch $11.6 million for watch faces
Samsung's been ordered by a UK court to pay Swatch Group $11.6 million after its app store offered downloadable watch faces that copied designs from 10 Swatch brands between 2015 and 2019.
The judge called out Samsung for letting these branded designs be downloaded so easily, and the damages were calculated based on roughly 160,000 downloads in Europe.
Swatch sought $170 million, Samsung may appeal
Swatch had originally asked for a much bigger payout, $170 million, but the court settled on a lower amount.
Swatch said Samsung repeatedly attempted to downplay the scale and significance of the infringements by trivializing the compensation owed to the Swatch Group's well-known brands, while Samsung said, "We are carefully considering the High Court's judgment and will consider all possible countermeasures, including an appeal."
Meanwhile, Swatch isn't done yet; it's also taking legal action against Samsung in the US over similar trademark issues.