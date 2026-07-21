UK private pay 2.9% while NHS-driven public wages rise 5.5%

Overall weekly earnings went up by 4.5%, and wage growth (excluding bonuses) held steady at 4.3%.

Unemployment stayed at 4.9% in May, down a bit from earlier this year.

Job vacancies dropped by 18,000 compared with last year, as small businesses say higher hiring costs are making it tough to fill open roles.

ONS's director of economic statistics, Liz McKeown, said that while the number of job vacancies fell, the drop-off was less than in recent periods.