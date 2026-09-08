UK retailers join government 'Opening shift' to create up-to-100,000 placements
Big news for anyone job hunting: More than 40 UK retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Asda, and Tesco, are teaming up with the government for a scheme known as "Opening Shift."
The goal? To create up to 100,000 short-term job placements for 18- to 24-year-olds who aren't currently in employment, education or training.
Placements include buddy and guaranteed interview
The program offers two- to four-week placements where you can build real workplace skills and confidence.
You'll keep your Universal Credit benefits while participating, and job centers will help you get started.
Former M&S CEO Marc Bolland, who has helped more than 200,000 unemployed young people find work before, says this is about making sure no one becomes part of a lost generation.
Plus, at the end of your placement, you'll get a buddy and a guaranteed job interview, with a real shot at landing something permanent.