UK retailers join government 'Opening shift' to create up-to-100,000 placements

The program offers two- to four-week placements where you can build real workplace skills and confidence.

You'll keep your Universal Credit benefits while participating, and job centers will help you get started.

Former M&S CEO Marc Bolland, who has helped more than 200,000 unemployed young people find work before, says this is about making sure no one becomes part of a lost generation.

Plus, at the end of your placement, you'll get a buddy and a guaranteed job interview, with a real shot at landing something permanent.