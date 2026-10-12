UK trade delegation announces £1B India deals under FTA
Business
A big UK trade team visiting India has announced fresh agreements worth £1 billion, covering AI research, aviation, healthcare and infrastructure.
These deals are all about making the most of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries, aiming to expand investment, exports and economic cooperation on both sides.
Reynolds visits India to tap FTA
The group traveled with UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, along with other top officials and seven mayors from Northern England.
Their main goal: help businesses tap into new opportunities created by the FTA signed last year by former PM Keir Starmer and PM Narendra Modi.
With a focus on building real partnerships across industries, both countries hope this will mean more collaboration.