UK unemployment reaches 4-year peak
Unemployment in the UK has climbed to 4.7%—the highest it's been in four years.
Even with this jump, more people than ever are working, but that's mostly because a lot are picking up part-time gigs or second jobs to make ends meet.
Wages aren't rising as fast as before
Wages aren't rising as fast as before (now at 5%), while inflation is up to 3.6%.
That means paychecks don't stretch as far, and finding a good job feels tougher.
The Bank of England is expected to cut interest rates in August to help out, hoping it'll ease things for both workers and the government dealing with higher costs.
More people juggling multiple jobs
If you're job hunting or worried about your wallet, these shifts matter.
More people juggling multiple jobs and slower pay growth could shape what work looks like—and how far your money goes—in the months ahead.