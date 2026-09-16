UK workers pay nearly £1 billion annually for GenAI tools
Turns out, UK employees are dropping nearly £1 billion (about $1.4 billion) a year on AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot to help with their jobs.
According to Deloitte's inaugural GenAI Workforce Survey, one in six workers actually pays for these tools themselves, and almost a quarter use AI every day.
UK staff use AI without permission
Interestingly, 31% of employees are using AI at work without their bosses even knowing.
As Deloitte UK's chief AI officer Hayley McKelvey puts it, "UK workers are showing they don't want to wait for permission to use GenAI."
Most people use AI for things like searching info, drafting emails, or making quick summaries, saving around 70 minutes each week.
Paul Lee urges AI strategy
Deloitte's partner Paul Lee says companies need to get more strategic about how they use AI since many workers still stick to basic tasks.
The survey covered 25,000 UK employees and shows just how quickly AI is becoming part of everyday work life.