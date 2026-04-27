UltraTech Cement posts 20% March quarter profit at ₹2,983cr

UltraTech Cement revenue rises 12% ₹25,799cr

Revenue jumped 12% to ₹25,799 crore and the company kept its plants busy at 89% capacity.

To share the good news, UltraTech announced a special ₹240 per share dividend.

They're also stepping up on green energy and plan to add big new cement capacity by FY28. Plus, they're branching out into wires and cables soon.

Looks like they're not slowing down anytime soon!