UN adopts historic convention to protect gig economy workers

Implementation challenges

Landmark moment for platform workers worldwide

Amanda Brown, Vice Chair of the ILO's Workers' Group, hailed the deal as landmark moment for platform workers. She stressed that for the first time in international law history, those who drive our cities will be recognized and protected by a binding international standard. The convention also mandates platforms disclose how automated systems affect workers. Lena Simet from Human Rights Watch warned that while this is a breakthrough, governments still need to ratify it and ensure correct classification of workers.