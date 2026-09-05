U.N. FAO reports global food prices highest since November 2022

Extreme weather (think droughts in Europe and El Nino worries in Asia) has hit crops like maize, sugar, and palm oil hard.

On top of that, the Russia-Ukraine war is disrupting grain shipments from the Black Sea region.

Sugar saw the biggest price jump (up 11.9% to a highest level since June 2025), while cereals and vegetable oils also climbed.

The FAO warns these trends could mean even tighter food supplies ahead if conditions don't improve.