U.N. FAO reports global food prices highest since November 2022
Food prices around the world just jumped to their highest point since November 2022, with a 1.9% increase in August, says the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The main drivers? Staples like cereals, vegetable oils, and sugar all got pricier.
Even though things are still cheaper than the record spike back in March 2022, ongoing weather chaos and global conflicts are making supplies less predictable.
Weather and war squeeze food supplies
Extreme weather (think droughts in Europe and El Nino worries in Asia) has hit crops like maize, sugar, and palm oil hard.
On top of that, the Russia-Ukraine war is disrupting grain shipments from the Black Sea region.
Sugar saw the biggest price jump (up 11.9% to a highest level since June 2025), while cereals and vegetable oils also climbed.
The FAO warns these trends could mean even tighter food supplies ahead if conditions don't improve.