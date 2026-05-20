India's GDP to grow at 6.4% in 2026: UN

The United Nations (UN) has revised its economic growth forecast for India , projecting a rate of 6.4% for 2026. The new estimate is lower than the previous projection of 6.6%. The revision comes amid global uncertainties and economic shocks stemming from the ongoing West Asia crisis, which have slowed growth, reignited inflationary pressures, and heightened uncertainty worldwide.

Resilience India's growth trajectory remains robust Despite the downward revision, India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. The UN report from its Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) said that India's growth is expected to remain robust at 6.4% in 2026. However, this is a decline from the projected 7.5% for 2025, highlighting the impact of rising energy import costs and tighter financial conditions on India's economic growth trajectory.

Vulnerability Vulnerabilities to global economic shocks Ingo Pitterle, a Senior Economist at UN DESA, highlighted India's vulnerability to global economic shocks. He said the country is a major energy importer and is also exposed to other channels such as remittances. These factors could add some vulnerability for India amid these challenging times. Pitterle also warned that global financial tightening could complicate monetary policy in India even further.

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