U.N. says maritime trade flatline 2026 amid Middle East conflicts
The U.N. says global maritime trade, the system that moves over 80% of the world's goods, is expected to flatline in 2026 after expanding 1.9% in 2025.
The main reason? Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East have thrown major shipping routes into chaos, making it tougher and riskier to move stuff around the globe.
Strait of Hormuz traffic down 95%
Key routes like the Strait of Hormuz have seen traffic drop by a massive 95%, forcing ships to take long detours (think all the way around Africa).
Add in disruptions at the Black Sea and Panama Canal, and supply chains, especially in developing countries, are feeling the pinch.