UnearthIQ: India opens 111 greenfield GCCs, up to 75,000 jobs

US companies are behind most of these new centers (65 out of 111), with the UK Germany, Japan, and Israel also joining in.

Hyderabad stands out as the top city with 40 new GCCs, followed by Bengaluru and Pune.

Big names like DePuy Synthes and Rockwell Automation are setting up shop here, many focusing on AI and streamlining global operations, making India an even hotter spot for tech-driven jobs.