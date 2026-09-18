UnearthIQ: India opens 111 greenfield GCCs, up to 75,000 jobs
Business
India is having a strong year for greenfield Global Capability Centers (GCCs): 111 have opened already in just eight months, beating last year's total.
This surge is set to create up to 75,000 jobs and bring in between $2.5 billion and $2.8 billion in annual revenue and foreign exchange, according to UnearthIQ.
US firms behind 65 new GCCs
US companies are behind most of these new centers (65 out of 111), with the UK Germany, Japan, and Israel also joining in.
Hyderabad stands out as the top city with 40 new GCCs, followed by Bengaluru and Pune.
Big names like DePuy Synthes and Rockwell Automation are setting up shop here, many focusing on AI and streamlining global operations, making India an even hotter spot for tech-driven jobs.