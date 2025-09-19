Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as Group CFO

Unilever has named Srinivas Phatak its new Group Chief Financial Officer and board member after a seven-month search. Phatak, a 26-year Unilever veteran, had been interim CFO since March 2025 and now officially steps into the role, following Fernando Fernandez's move up to CEO earlier this year.

Phatak's challenge: Boost profits amid market pressures This leadership change comes as Unilever faces a 6% drop in market value over the past year and tougher competition.

The company is betting on Phatak to help drive growth—especially in key markets like India—and boost profits at a time when staying ahead really matters.

Phatak's journey at Unilever Phatak started out at Hindustan Unilever back in 1999 and led its finance team from 2017 to 2021, during which the company's market cap doubled and margins improved significantly.

He's a Chartered Accountant who now lives in London, and also serves on the board of Coats Plc.