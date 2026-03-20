Unilever is merging its food division with McCormick
Unilever is in talks to merge its food division (think Hellmann's, Knorr, and Marmite) with McCormick & Company.
If this all-stock deal goes through, it could create a major new player in the spice and condiment world, one that might change what you see on grocery shelves.
Why Unilever's making this move
Unilever's food business has been struggling as shoppers cut back and weight-loss drugs change eating habits.
Even so, it pulled in €12.9 billion last year—about a quarter of Unilever's sales.
Now Unilever wants to focus more on beauty and personal care (which already makes up over half its sales), while McCormick gets a shot at expanding its brand lineup.
What this merger means for you
If these two giants join forces, expect big shifts in the spice and sauce aisle.
With so many popular brands under one roof, the new company could outpace rivals—and maybe even bring some fresh flavors or deals your way.