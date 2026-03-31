Unilever nearing food brands merger with McCormick for $15.7bn cash Business Mar 31, 2026

Unilever is close to merging its food brands (think Knorr and Hellmann's) with McCormick in a potential deal that would deliver $15.7 billion in cash.

The move is set to help Unilever focus more on personal care and beauty, while its food division after its protracted ice cream unit split.

Unilever shareholders would keep majority control if the merger goes through.