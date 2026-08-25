Union Bank of India returns with $600m in dollar bonds

Union Bank of India is back in the global bond game, raising $600 million through its first public US dollar bond sale in more than 12 years.

The bank split the amount into two parts: $300 million in three-year notes at 5.23% interest, and another $300 million in five-year notes at 5.4170%.

This move helps the bank keep borrowing costs low and support lending, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) discounted hedging facility.