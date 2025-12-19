Union Budget 2026-27 lands on a Sunday this year
Mark your calendars: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget for 2026-27 on Sunday, February 1.
She'll start her day by meeting the President of India and attending a Cabinet meeting before heading to Parliament.
The tradition of presenting the budget on February 1 continues, making sure all key financial bills get cleared by March-end—no last-minute rush.
Why should you care?
A rare Sunday Parliament session means the budget process stays smooth and deadlines are met—so no delays for government spending or new policies.
The National Stock Exchange might even open for trading that day (pending approval), which could make things interesting for investors.
Plus, the Economic Survey drops a day earlier, giving everyone an early peek at how India's economy is doing before all eyes turn to Sitharaman's announcements.