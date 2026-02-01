Union Budget 2026-27: Major focus on jobs, banking reforms
The Union Budget 2026-27 just dropped!
It is shaking things up with a big focus on growth—think a simpler Income Tax Act, fresh banking reforms, and major plans to boost jobs and development across sectors.
Infrastructure, manufacturing, and agriculture get big boosts
Agriculture gets a tech upgrade with the "Bharat-VISTAAR" AI tool for personalized advice, plus new schemes for coconut, cashew, and cocoa farmers.
There's a huge ₹12.2 lakh crore push into infrastructure—expect new freight corridors and seven high-speed rail lines.
Manufacturing scores big too: India aims to become a biopharma hub (₹10,000 crore) and to support electronics components manufacturing (₹40,000 crore).