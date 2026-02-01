Union Budget 2026-27: Rural India front and center
Business
This year's (2026-27) Union Budget puts rural India front and center, with a big push for jobs and development.
MGNREGA funding drops to ₹30,000 crore as it makes way for the new G-RAM G Act, but together these rural job schemes are getting over ₹1.25 trillion—showing the government's clear focus on boosting employment in villages.
Other highlights from agri-rural section
Rural development now takes up 5.1% of total spending, bouncing back after recent cuts.
Agriculture funding stays steady at 3.04%.
Subsidies like food and fertilizer are down sharply (from 12.7% in 2022-23 to 7.8% in 2025-26 (over three fiscal years)), while education and health see small increases but still make up a smaller slice of the budget pie.