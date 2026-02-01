Union Budget 2026-27: Rural India front and center

Other highlights from agri-rural section

Rural development now takes up 5.1% of total spending, bouncing back after recent cuts.

Agriculture funding stays steady at 3.04%.

Subsidies like food and fertilizer are down sharply (from 12.7% in 2022-23 to 7.8% in 2025-26 (over three fiscal years)), while education and health see small increases but still make up a smaller slice of the budget pie.