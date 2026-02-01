Union Budget 2026: Biopharma SHAKTI plan gets ₹10,000cr boost
India's 2026 Union Budget is going all in on healthcare upgrades.
There's a major focus on tackling diseases like diabetes and cancer, boosting bio-manufacturing, and improving support for older adults and mental health.
The government's new "Biopharma SHAKTI" plan gets ₹10,000 crore to help India lead in biotech.
More on mental health, medical tourism, and Ayurveda
Expect three new pharma research institutes, over 1,000 clinical trial sites, and tax breaks on cancer and rare disease medicines—making treatments more affordable.
The budget also promises better training for caregivers, a second NIMHANS for mental health care, five regional medical hubs to attract medical tourism, plus big upgrades for Ayurveda with new institutes and improved drug testing labs.