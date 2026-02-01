Union Budget 2026: Biopharma SHAKTI plan gets ₹10,000cr boost

More on mental health, medical tourism, and Ayurveda

Expect three new pharma research institutes, over 1,000 clinical trial sites, and tax breaks on cancer and rare disease medicines—making treatments more affordable.

The budget also promises better training for caregivers, a second NIMHANS for mental health care, five regional medical hubs to attract medical tourism, plus big upgrades for Ayurveda with new institutes and improved drug testing labs.